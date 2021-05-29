Etherparty Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $346,432.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 82.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00071508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.00831694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.62 or 0.08505701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00087034 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.