ETHplode Market Cap Hits $30,498.28 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 54.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. ETHplode has a total market cap of $30,498.28 and $39.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHplode has traded down 53.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,871,915 coins and its circulating supply is 43,857,815 coins. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

