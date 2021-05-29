Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the April 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:EUZOF remained flat at $$70.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. Eurazeo has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $70.25.
About Eurazeo
