Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the April 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:EUZOF remained flat at $$70.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. Eurazeo has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.