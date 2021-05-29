Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Critical Survey

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Exela Technologies and Shift4 Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.07 -$178.53 million N/A N/A Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 9.84 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -39.53

Shift4 Payments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -16.71% N/A -17.45% Shift4 Payments -15.39% -18.73% -7.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Exela Technologies and Shift4 Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shift4 Payments 0 3 10 0 2.77

Shift4 Payments has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential downside of 28.72%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Exela Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

