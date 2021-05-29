Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,610,368 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $30,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

