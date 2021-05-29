Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $48.70 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $48,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,361.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,366.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,225.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,532.83 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.