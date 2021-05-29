Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $61.70 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97,464 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $61,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $19,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $110.53 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average of $129.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,204 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,706. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

