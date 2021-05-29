Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 5,302 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $53,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

DIS stock opened at $178.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

