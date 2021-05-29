Fantom (FTM) Achieves Market Cap of $682.39 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Fantom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $682.39 million and approximately $52.53 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00072042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.58 or 0.00836264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.30 or 0.08583730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00086993 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.