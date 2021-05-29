FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $314.81 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $126.44 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

