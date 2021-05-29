Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

A number of analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 9,584 ($125.22). 637,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,328.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,867.84. The stock has a market cap of £21.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,828 ($128.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $2.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.