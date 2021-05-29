Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRRVY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale raised Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.68.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

