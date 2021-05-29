Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 242 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Workday were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $228.72 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of -190.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

