Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires New Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 4.78. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

