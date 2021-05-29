Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 5,513 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,991 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,721,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,917,000 after acquiring an additional 630,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,730,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,493,000 after acquiring an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

