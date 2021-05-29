Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

