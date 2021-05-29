Fifth Third Bancorp Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

