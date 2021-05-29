Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 5,239 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.45% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

SOCL stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a twelve month low of $37.33 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.53.

