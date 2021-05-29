Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 946 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 46,365 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $59.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

