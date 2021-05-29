Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,861.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,039.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $58.88 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22.

