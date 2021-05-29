Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 13,397 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,980,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,334,000 after buying an additional 1,592,324 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.