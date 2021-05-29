Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 20,037 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 35.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,037 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,881,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,130.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 40,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49.

