Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $150.58 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.04 and its 200 day moving average is $203.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,781 shares of company stock worth $95,833,526. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

