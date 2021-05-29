Financial Analysis: 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Cooper-Standard -7.99% -19.50% -4.63%

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and Cooper-Standard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A Cooper-Standard $2.38 billion 0.21 -$267.61 million N/A N/A

10X Capital Venture Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cooper-Standard.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and Cooper-Standard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Cooper-Standard 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cooper-Standard has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.81%. Given Cooper-Standard’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cooper-Standard is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition.

Summary

Cooper-Standard beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, metallic brake lines and bundles, tube coatings, quick connects, and brake jounce lines. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, quick connects, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, DPF and SCR emission lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and charge systems, and transmission oil cooling hoses. The company's products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

