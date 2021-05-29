Financial Enhancement Group LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $249.19. 3,472,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.42. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.28 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59.

