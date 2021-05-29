Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 15,876.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW remained flat at $$73.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,205,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $74.31.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,345,953 shares of company stock worth $94,054,353. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

