Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 60,068 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,509,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000.

IPKW stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,928. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $46.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

