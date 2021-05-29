Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 6,167 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth about $5,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 810.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 121,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAPR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. 4,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,273. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04.

