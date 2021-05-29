Financial Review: LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) versus Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LightInTheBox and Coupang’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $398.15 million 0.82 $13.32 million N/A N/A Coupang $11.97 billion 5.91 -$474.89 million N/A N/A

LightInTheBox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LightInTheBox and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A Coupang 0 5 2 0 2.29

Coupang has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.32%. Given Coupang’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LightInTheBox and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 3.34% 31.48% 9.98% Coupang N/A N/A N/A

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also provides supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, administrative and general support, logistic, warehouse management, and local delivery services, as well as technology research and development, mobile application software development, and information technology support services. The company offers its products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com, and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 languages and cover approximately 140 countries and regions. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

