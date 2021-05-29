Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.21.

FINGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.83. 925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547. Finning International has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

