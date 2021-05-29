First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the April 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FXNC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $89.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.59. First National has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get First National alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

In other First National news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 8,299 shares of First National stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $151,788.71. Also, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 5,510 shares of First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,841.20. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First National stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.21% of First National at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.