First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $137,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.