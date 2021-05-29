First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Up 82.9% in May

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the April 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 31,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,097. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 40.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $163,000.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

