First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the April 29th total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CIBR stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

