FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FE. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.91 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

