Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fiserv by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 86,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.76. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

