Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSPKF opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
