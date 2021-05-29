Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSPKF opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in respiratory care, acute care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

