Flamingo Market Cap Reaches $70.74 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $70.74 million and $13.37 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001363 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00317153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00190918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00772496 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

