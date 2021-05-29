Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 374.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,346 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.