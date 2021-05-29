Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.29. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.58 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after acquiring an additional 255,424 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Formula One Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,882,000 after acquiring an additional 445,796 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

