Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Up 120.0% in May

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

FTTRF remained flat at $$4.13 on Friday. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

