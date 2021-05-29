Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $218.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.63. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pritchard Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.91.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,361 shares of company stock worth $11,503,627 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

