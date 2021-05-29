FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTCI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 733,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,880. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

