FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Worthington Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:WOR opened at $66.37 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 14,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $941,675.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,356,244 shares in the company, valued at $90,990,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.