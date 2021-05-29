FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Lowered by KeyCorp

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.59.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 299,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

