FY2021 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Cut by Analyst

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Residential Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

NRZ opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.92. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

