FY2021 EPS Estimates for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.89) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.43). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.02. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at $408,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $197,278 over the last 90 days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

