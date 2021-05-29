FY2022 EPS Estimates for Astellas Pharma Inc. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astellas Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Astellas Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ALPMY stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

