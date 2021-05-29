FY2022 EPS Estimates for Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Cut by Analyst

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Touchstone Exploration in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.

TXP opened at C$1.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The company has a market cap of C$339.23 million and a P/E ratio of -85.26. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.78 and a 12 month high of C$3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.24.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.41 million during the quarter.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

