FY2025 EPS Estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Cut by Analyst

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NMTR stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $321.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.09.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In other news, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Sitar acquired 50,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.